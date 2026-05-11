Veronica is a lovely female Lab mix with a sweet nature and a personality that will win you over. She has been named the pet of the week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) One of the first things you will notice are her adorable little ears, which show off her charm and irresistible expressions.

Veronica is a happy dog who loves people and is always ready for fun. She is treat- and toy-motivated, so she is likely to be easy to train and learn new tricks. She is always eager to get a tasty snack or chase after her favorite toy. Veronica’s affectionate nature makes her a wonderful choice for someone wanting a companion who enjoys playtime and interaction.

She would likely thrive in a home where she can get more training, playtime, and sharing happy moments with her family. The WVHS staff is recommending a family with children 12 or above.

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If you’re looking for a sweet, playful pup with cute ears and a big heart, Veronica might be the perfect match for you!

Veronica is one of almost two dozen dogs waiting for new homes at the Wenatchee Humane Society. Look for details on how to meet Veronica or adopt any dog at WVHS listed below

Meet VERONICA

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0060593095

Veronica is available for adoption at Wenatchee Humane Society Veronica is available for adoption at Wenatchee Humane Society loading...

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577