Anytime a celebrity gives back to the community, it is worth noting, and sports fans will delight at the news that Wenatchee Valley College alumnus and former ESPN anchor and comedian Kenny Mayne will headline The Mayne Event fundraiser this spring.

Wenatchee Valley College Knights Athletics will host the fundraising event on May 9th featuring a stand-up comedy set by Mayne; his documentary “Wiffle Ball”; plus a silent auction and live music performances by the Whisky Trail Band and the Confluence Jazz Trio with Angela Waggoner.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit student-athletes and the WVC Athletic Program.

This event is sponsored by Weinstein Beverage Company, Draggoo Financial Group LLC, and Smitty’s Pancake House.

WVC Athletic Director Greg Sparling said Mayne has left an indelible mark in Wenatchee.

“Kenny Mayne’s legacy at Wenatchee Valley College goes far beyond the record book. Kenny set the standard for excellence. At the time of his induction into the NWAC Hall of Fame, he still held conference records for career passing yards, attempts, and completions—a true testament to his impact on our program. But what means even more to us is his continued support of WVC athletics and his belief in our student-athletes, WVC, and our local community. We are very excited to have Kenny back on campus for the Mayne Event. We are grateful for Kenny’s commitment to giving back to our student-athletes and WVC Athletics.” -- Greg Sparling

Kenny Mayne's WVC Legacy

Kenny Mayne graduated from Wenatchee Valley College in 1978. He was an All-American quarterback for the Knights from 1977 to 1978. He went on to play quarterback at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where he graduated with a degree in broadcasting in 1982.

Mayne began his career in broadcasting in Las Vegas and was a sports anchor in Seattle before joining ESPN in 1994. He hosted “Kenny Mayne's Wider World of Sports” on ESPN.com and was a weekly contributor to the ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown show.

He also published a book in 2008, “An Incomplete and Inaccurate History of Sport,” with humorous takes on sports and pop culture.

The Wenatchee Valley College fundraiser will include a screening of Mayne’s documentary “Kenny Mayne’s Wiffle Ball," a comedy about whether Mayne threw a wiffle ball faster than former professional baseball outfielder and Seattle Mariner great Ken Griffey Jr.

The fundraiser is Saturday, May 9th at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center on WVC's Wenatchee campus. Table sponsorships are available now, and individual tickets will go on sale in early April at; www.wvcfoundation.schoolauction.net/wvcmayneevent.