The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) Foundation chose this year's Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.

Who Is Livia Millard

READ MORE: Wenatchee Valley College Names 2025 Distinguished Alumni

Livia Millard is this year's winner. She transferred from WVC to Eastern Washington University in 1976, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in education. She works as a substitute teacher at Paschal Sherman Indian School and is a chairperson of the WVC Omak Foundation.

“As a first-generation college student, I had to trust myself and use my strength, determination, and commitment to make it happen,” she said. “I also believe in encouraging and helping others in reaching their potential while on their journey. We do this not only for ourselves but for our family and our community. Grow into who you’re supposed to be, shine your light, and be the change for the next generation.”

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Her Work in Education and Community Leadership

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A nominating colleague wrote that Millard works closely with WVC Omak's student senate, mentoring its leaders and brainstorming events.

"Livia is one of the brightest lights in our community,” said WVC Omak Dean, Cal Cross. “She is a respected Tribal Elder, a philanthropist, a trusted advisor, and a cornerstone of the community both on the Colville Reservation and in the greater Okanogan County area. Livia has a heart for service, and her dedication to the mission and success of Wenatchee Valley College is every bit as strong as her commitment to our broader community.”

Millard is also a board member of the Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation and serves on the boards of the Omak Performing Arts Center and the Nature Immersion.

About the Distinguished Alumni Award

The WVC Distinguished Alumni Award began in 1975 to recognize alumni making an indelible mark in their chosen professional field, made significant contributions to their community, and have demonstrated integrity in their personal life. Recent recipients include WVC director of counseling Bertha Sanchez (2025), social worker Ricardo Escobedo (2024), entrepreneur Dennis Carlton (2023), community volunteer Darrel Dickensen (2022), and Eastmont educator Jaime Ramirez (2020).