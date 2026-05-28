Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) is celebrating faculty and staff graduating from the first Leadership Development Academy.

WVC Launches Leadership Development Program

READ MORE: Wenatchee Valley College Announces Graduation Ceremony

WVC launched the leadership program in Fall 2025, equipping faculty and staff across the college with leadership skills through collaboration and shared learning experiences.

Graduates will give group presentations, followed by an award ceremony.

Graduates to Present Projects During Ceremony

WVC President Faimous Harrison and lead facilitator of the academy, Dr. Chris Bailey, will make presentations, and there will be a social hour to conclude the event.

“I am excited to invite our wider community to celebrate the first Leadership Development Academy cohort as they graduate from this program. This initiative is an incredible opportunity for WVC to equip our faculty and staff with the tools they need to be successful leaders for our students and our wider community,” Dr. Harrison shared.

Program Focuses on Building Future Leaders

This marks the inaugural leadership cohort for the nine-month program. Members represented departments from Information Technology to the Agriculture faculty.

First Cohort Represents Departments Across Campus

Officials said the leadership program reflects Dr. Harrison's vision of developing people, building culture, and preparing future leaders. They said the goal is to better serve students and communities throughout North Central Washington.

Graduates of the Leadership Development Academy are: Jenna Floyd, Student Access manager; Beatriz Garibay-Vega, CAMP outreach and recruitment specialist; Wendy Glenn, IT data consultant; Jennifer Hadersberger, Institutional Effectiveness interim director; Jeannie Henkle, Libraries and Learning Support Services director; Micky Jennings, Machining and Welding faculty; Zach Johnson, Concurrent Enrollment navigator; Rosana Linarez, MESA director; Heather Maddy, Administrative Services executive assistant; Luis Martinez Rocha, Financial Aid program specialist; Aracely Mendoza, Concurrent Enrollment director; Shea Morgan; IT customer support-senior; Lorelei Navarro, Human Resources consultant assistant; Jose Rios-Gutierrez, student navigator; Nelson Rojas, TRIO Student Support Services director; Francisco (Frank) Sarmiento-Torres, Agriculture faculty and program coordinator; Dr. Branwen Schaub, Math faculty; Saxon Spillman, Humanities adjunct faculty; and Erin Williams, Facilities and Operations program manager.

Former Lower Columbia College President Facilitated Program

This year's academy was facilitated by Dr. Chris Bailey, an educational consultant and former president of Lower Columbia College.

Community Invited to Celebration

The college invites the public to the celebration at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5 in the Music and Art Center's Grove Recital Hall.