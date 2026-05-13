Wenatchee Valley College will celebrate the graduating class of 2026 with nursing recognition and graduation ceremonies for both campuses in June.

Commencement Speakers for 2026

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Derek Sheffield will be this year's Wenatchee campus commencement speaker. He teaches English and is the eighth poet laureate of Washington State. He is the author of several award-winning books.

The Omak campus commencement speaker is Shannon Rodman. She is a faculty member at WVC Omak, where she teaches courses in U.S. History, Political Science, and occasionally in Physical Education.

Nursing Pinning Ceremony Details

The pinning ceremony for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree graduates will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Omak. The pinning ceremony for graduates in the associate degree of nursing program is at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Wenatchee High School, celebrating graduates from both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses.

Graduation Ceremony Locations and Times

The Wenatchee campus graduation ceremony is 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Town Toyota Center, while the Omak campus ceremony is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Omak Performing Arts Center.

Balloons and flowers are not allowed in the Town Toyota Center arena during the Wenatchee campus ceremony. Guests may leave these items at the reception area in the lobby before entering the arena.

Parking and Arena Restrictions

WVC and the Town Toyota Center remind participants and families that parking at Town Toyota Center will be limited due to construction. Additional parking is available at Walla Walla Point Park.