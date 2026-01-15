Wenatchee Valley College will introduce its new athletic director, Greg Sparling, during a community meet-and-greet tied to a pair of home basketball games Saturday, Jan. 17.

The Knights men’s basketball team will face Walla Walla Community College at 2 p.m., with Sparling introduced during halftime. The women’s team will follow with a 4 p.m. tipoff, with a second halftime introduction planned.

A community social will take place after halftime of the men’s game in VIP Room 4024 at Smith Gym. Refreshments will be provided by the Wenatchee Valley Tech Center Culinary Arts Program, with beverages supplied by Weinstein Beverage Co./Pepsi-Cola of Wenatchee.

The event will also include ceremonial elements during the women’s game. American Legion Post 10 will present the colors, and the national anthem will be performed by Post 10 veteran Christie Robinson.

Admission to the games is free for Wenatchee Valley College faculty, staff and students.