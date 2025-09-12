Wenatchee Valley College received "Workforce Development" funds from the Washington State Board for Community Technical Colleges (SBCTC).

Competency-Based Education Expansion

The College received $130,000 for its "Competency-Based Education for Industry and Degree Seeking Students" project.

We know that success in non-credit workforce programs often leads to longer-term enrollment,” said WVC Workforce Education Dean Tracy Donnelly. “And as an industry begins to engage with these offerings, especially when timed to their schedules or delivered as contract training, we’ll gain clearer insight into what they truly need.”

Reviving Suspended Programs

The WVC Workforce Education department will work with faculty on various programs, including the recently suspended programs such as machining, graphic design, and engineering. The college hopes it will redesign these programs as a "Continuing Education" course path. These offerings will maintain credit alignment for co-enrollment, with a competency-based education model.

Industry-Driven Training Goals

In a recent press release, the SBCTC said it wants to help industry thrive and expand in Washington State. They said the awards support projects addressing the changing needs of industry and prospective students.

Funding Sources Behind the Grant

Funding from the program includes "Invest in Washington" funding from the Washington Legislature, as well as the SBCTC's Workforce Development Fund program.