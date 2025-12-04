Wenatchee Valley College has named Clint Strand as the new executive director of the WVC Foundation, where he will oversee fundraising, donor relations and scholarship support. He began the role on Dec. 1.

READ MORE: Moses Lake Man Arrested in Nov. Shooting

A Leader With Local Experience

Strand replaces longtime director Rachel Evey and will lead the foundation’s strategic planning and major giving programs. His responsibilities include managing annual campaigns, capital efforts, special events and scholarship funding, while strengthening connections with alumni, donors and community partners.

WVC President Faimous Harrison said Strand brings a rare mix of public leadership, communication expertise and regional familiarity to the position. Harrison noted that his experience in elected office and communications work will “bring great value” to the foundation’s efforts to support students and the college.

Community Connections and Donor Support

The Foundation board echoed that sentiment, calling Strand a strong successor to Evey’s work. Board President Jorden Bullock said his background will help the organization “hit new milestones” as it continues to grow.

Strand has served on the Leavenworth City Council since 2017, where he co-chairs the Affordable Housing Committee and sits on the Finance Committee, which oversees the city’s bi-annual budget and tourism-related expenditures. He has also worked on downtown revitalization through the Leavenworth Downtown Steering Committee and helped manage a multi-million-dollar lodging tax budget as part of the Leavenworth Area Promotions Marketing Committee.

A Leader With Local Experience

Before joining WVC, Strand worked as Public Relations director at Cascade Medical in Leavenworth, overseeing strategic planning, campaign development, public engagement and internal communication. His team managed messaging for a hospital levy that passed with 77% voter approval.

His career also includes public communication roles at Confluence Health and several years as news and program director for Icicle Broadcasting/KOHO 101.1 FM.

Focus on Scholarships and Fundraising Growth

Strand’s first priority will be continuing the foundation’s work funding student scholarships, expanding relationships with donors and planning long-term fundraising strategies for WVC programs and campus needs.