Moses Lake Man Arrested in Nov. 17 Shooting

Grant County deputies arrested a man in connection to the Nov. 17 shooting of a Moses Lake man.

Grant County Sheriff's Office alleges 41-year-old Donald Palmen of Moses Lake who shot a man in the shoulder in the 7900 block of Dick Road in Cascade Valley. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say Palmen knew the victim.

Palmen faces a charge of first degree assault