Detectives in Moses Lake responded to a report of a shooting early Monday morning.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of Dick Road in the Moses Lake community of Cascade Valley.

READ MORE: Two Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Moses Lake

Officials say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their shoulder and was taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.

As of this time, the sheriff's office does not have anyone in custody. However, it appears the shooting is not random, as police say the victim and shooter knew each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.