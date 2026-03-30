Two arrests were made in unincorporated Moses Lake on Saturday.

First Incident: Trespassing Call

READ MORE: Three Injured in Accidental Shooting

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the first incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 4900 block of Road L.9-Northeast. Deputies responded to a report of a man trespassing on property and opening car doors.

Arrest for Vehicle Prowling

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Investigators say 46-year-old Justin Bashaw had a notice against trespass against him for a previous incident at the property. Deputies arrested Bashaw and placed him in the Grant County jail for attempted vehicle prowling, criminal trespassing, and outstanding warrants.

Second Incident: Shooting Report

Later in the day, deputies responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Valley Road Northeast.

Deputies responded to a report around 4:30 p.m. that 48-year-old Cedrick Small drew a handgun and fired it at a person, then fled the scene in a pickup.

Arrest Following Shooting Investigation

Investigators went to Small's home on Offutt Drive in the Larson community and arrested him, lodging him in the Grant County Jail. He is accused of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.