A 33-year-old Quincy man originally charged with the December 2024 controlled substance homicide of a Quincy man was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Tuesday.

Fatal Overdose Investigation in Quincy

READ MORE: Quincy Man Makes Initial Appearance for Drug Overdose Death

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Abraham Flores Vasquez pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of 27-year-old Ariel Armas Flores. An autopsy concluded Armas died from a fentanyl overdose that Flores provided.

What Investigators Said Happened

Flores was arrested in February 2025 for the September 2024 death of his cousin in Quincy. Investigators said Flores Velasquez was the last person to see Armas Flores alive.

The sheriff's office said Armas Flores' death is one of more than a dozen overdose deaths that happened in Grant County in 2024.

Grant County’s Ongoing Overdose Crisis

The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and Quincy Police Department investigated the death.