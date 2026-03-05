Ephrata Man Arrested After Returning to Burglarize Same Home

A 50-year-old Ephrata man is in jail after deputies say he vandalized a home’s security cameras, then returned three nights later to burglarize the property.

Security Cameras Vandalized Before Break-In

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress on Feb. 28 at a home in the 8800 block of Neppel Road Northeast, north of Moses Lake.

Deputies say surveillance footage captured Jeffrey Hughes vandalizing the cameras.
Hughes reportedly returned to the same home on March 3 and forced entry through the front door, taking around $2,500 worth of hardwood flooring.

Crime Reduction Team Identifies Suspect Vehicle

The Sheriff's Office Crime Reduction Team identified Hughes' vehicle in the video captured on Feb. 28. They located the car at a home in Ephrata, where deputies also found hardwood flooring matching the materials stolen on March 3.

Deputies Surround Ephrata Home

Deputies surrounded the home and ordered Hughes to exit. He surrendered without incident. Hughes was booked in the Grant County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief.

Deputies ask anyone who may have information about the case or any other suspicious activity in unincorporated Grant County to call the Sheriff's Office - 509-762-1160 or email crt@grantcountywa.gov.

