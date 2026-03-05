Ephrata Man Arrested After Deputies Recover Two Stolen Dump Trailers

Grant County deputies arrested a 31-year-old Ephrata man on Wednesday after recovering two stolen dump trailers.

Citizen Tip Helps Deputies Locate Stolen Trailer

Investigators say Cody Lang was connected to the case on Tuesday when a citizen noticed a dump trailer parked outside a home in the 9700 block of Road H-Northwest in rural Ephrata.

The citizen said he had seen a social media post from the trailer's owner saying it had been stolen in January from a home in the 20000 block of Baird Springs Road Northwest in Quincy.

Investigators Discover Trailer With Altered Identifying Marks

Deputies went to the trailers and found one had recently been re-painted with its identifying marks partially removed. Investigators found the numbers on the VIN plate and confirmed it was stolen.

Second Stolen Trailer Recovered in Soap Lake Investigation

Later that day, deputies responded to a call at a home in the 21000 block of Road A-NE in rural Soap Lake. The property owner reported a stolen dump trailer on his property, and named Lang as the person who stole it. Police confirmed that the trailer was reported stolen from a rural Quincy home on March 2.

Ephrata Man Arrested on Multiple Theft Charges

Police arrested Lang for two counts of trafficking in stolen property and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

