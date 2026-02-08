A traffic stop in Warden led to an arrest on multiple charges Thursday night.

Warden Police say an officer spotted a vehicle around East Third Street and Ash Avenue being driven late in the evening without headlights and failing to stop at stop signs.

Officers stopped the vehicle. The driver was noncompliant and hostile, refusing commands and failing to provide identification. Grant County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist.

The driver was later identified as 22-year-old Enrique Flores of Warden.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of reckless driving, obstructing law enforcement, and driving without a valid license or identification.

