Okanogan County Man Wanted For Murdering His 3-Month-Old Daughter Arrested In Iowa

An Okanogan County man wanted for the murder of his infant child has been arrested over 1,600 miles away in the Midwest.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says its Major Crimes Unit worked with agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Washington State Department of Corrections, and the North Iowa Fugitive Task Force to apprehend 35-year-old Mickey Wheatley in Iowa Falls, Iowa late last week.

Wheatley has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his three-month-old daughter, Ellie Leighton.

Investigators have not said how the child died nor why they believe Wheatley is responsible for her killing, but did say that enough probable cause was established to issue a warrant for his arrest for the crime.

Wheatley is currently being held in the Hardin County Jail in Eldora, Iowa awaiting extradition back to Washington State.