Grant County Police Still Looking For Answers In 27-Year-Old Homicide Investigation

Police in Grant County are still seeking answers in a murder investigation that's gone unsolved for almost three decades.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jesse Loman of Basin City traveled to a remote area near the Seep Lakes, just south of the O'Sullivan Reservoir, on the afternoon of May 8, 1999, to prepare a campsite for a family gathering.

The following day, Loman's body was retrieved from a nearby lake on the border of Grant and Adams Counties. It was later determined that he had died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was clearly the victim of a homicide.

Investigators believe the perpetrator(s) of Loman's murder also made off with his green 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck, which was found abandoned in the parking lot of a Moses Lake supermarket on the same day that Loman's body was discovered.

Despite their best efforts using every available investigative tactic of the time, detectives have never been able to solve Loman's murder, and the case has since gone cold.

The Sheriff's Office is hopeful that the passage of time will now encourage anyone who might have information which could lead to the identification and apprehension of Loman's killer(s) to come forward.

Those who might possess such information, or any details which might seem even remotely linked to the case, are being asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.