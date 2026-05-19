DUI Suspect Uninjured After Single-Vehicle Crash In Adams County

An Othello man has been jailed and police say he's lucky to be unhurt, following a single-vehicle accident in Adams County on Saturday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 5:10 p.m. in the area of South Morgan Lake Road and West McManamon Road when a sedan driven by 20-year-old Noe Lopez-Luna lost control, went off the roadway, and plowed through a barbed wire fence.

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Responding deputies found the vehicle well off the roadway on its wheels, along with Lopez-Luna, who was shaken but otherwise uninjured.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail for suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.