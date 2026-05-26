Road Rage Or Rocks? Methow Valley Women Left Wondering After Window Shatters On SR-20

Two Okanogan County residents are shaken but unhurt after what they say might have been a case of road rage involving another driver who possibly damaged the window of their vehicle earlier this month.

The Methow Valley News says Heidi Weston and Shelly Smith-Jones were traveling in a pickup truck pulling a loaded horse trailer on State Route 20 near Mazama when they noticed a visibly-frustrated motorist they claim had been tailgating them for miles.

As the motorist was finally in the midst of passing them, the pair say they heard a load explosion as the back window of their pickup truck shattered, frightening the horses in their trailer.

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Shaken, Weston and Smith-Jones pulled over in Mazama and law enforcement arrived to inspect the damage but was unable to affirm if the window had been shot out by a firearm or BB gun, or was shattered by a rock that had been kicked up by the passing vehicle.

An inspection of the area where the incident occurred yielded the discovery of broken glass, but no shell casings or rocks which might have been large enough to break the window.

It appears that a police investigation into the matter has been closed, but Weston and Smith-Jones still believe the passing motorist might have done something to cause the truck window to break.