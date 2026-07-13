Police Seeking Tips Connected To Victim Shot In The Face During Drive-By Incident In Othello

Police in Adams County are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person over the weekend.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened Saturday (July 11) in the 2100 block of West April Street in Othello, where deputies responded after reports of shots being fired towards a residence from either a passing car or someone on foot.

While police were investigating the scene, staff at Othello Community Hospital advised law enforcement that someone was seeking treatment at its emergency room facility for a gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators say the wound appeared to be non-life-threatening, but the injured person was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for further treatment.

Detectives working the case say the incident appears to be gang-related and they are actively looking for any suspects connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including possible witnesses, is being asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office by calling 509-659-1122, or via email at Crimetips@co.adams.wa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.