One Suspect In Custody, Another Still At Large In Connection To Othello Injury Drive-By Shooting

One of the two primary suspects wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured one person in Othello earlier this month is now in police custody.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Gustavo Junior Pineda-Feliciano was located and arrested near his residence in the Edson Tracks neighborhood of Othello on Monday evening.

Police say Feliciano had been wanted for his role in a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 11 in the 2100 block of West April Street, where investigators say several shots were fired at a residence, with at least one striking the victim in the face.

The victim was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment and deputies discovered shell casings and other evidence at the scene which led to the execution of several high-risk search warrants in the Othello area on Monday.

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After serving the warrants, Sheriff's officials announced they were seeking two individuals believed to be connected to the shooting, including Feliciano, who was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Feliciano's accomplice, 22-year-old Angel Nathaniel Alvarez, remains at large and investigators are still asking for the public's assistance with his apprehension.

Anyone with information regarding Alvarez's current whereabouts is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 509-659-1122 or sending an email to Crimetips@co.adams.wa.gov.

Sheriff's officials are reminding the public not to approach Alvarez if spotted, and that tipsters can remain anonymous.