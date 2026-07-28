Crews Make Progress In Fight Against Pearl Hill Fire Near Bridgeport, Now 38% Contained

Milder weather and lighter winds to begin the week have allowed crews to make progress in their efforts to contain a wildfire that ignited last weekend in Northern Douglas County.

The Pearl Hill Fire reportedly sparked at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (July 25) near the 1000 block of Road 27 Northeast about 10 miles southeast of Bridgeport, and has since grown to an estimated size of 8,058 acres with 38% containment as of Tuesday (July 28) morning.

The latest figures from fire managers featured revised sizing estimates which now indicate the blaze is about 500 acres smaller than had been mapped the previous day.

A Level 2 Evacuation Notice remains in effect for residents on Road 28 Northeast from Roads J Northeast to Q Northeast (Fielder Road), as well as all roads to the north, including Roads K Northeast; L Northeast (Chalk Road); M Northeast; and 30 Northeast, as well as the areas of Brandt's Landing, and Dudley, Judson, and Lone Pine Lakes.

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State mobilization was ordered for the fire only hours after it broke out and there are currently a total of 103 personnel assigned to the blaze.

Crews reported good progress in their efforts on Monday to fortify containment lines and make direct aerial attacks on the flames using water and retardant drops.

To this point, no structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.