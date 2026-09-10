Small Plane Crashes Into Moses Lake Sand Dunes, Pilot Walks Away Uninjured

Authorities say a Grant County man is lucky to be alive and uninjured, after his small plane crashed near Moses Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 6 p.m. when the Piper PA-18-250 was attempting to land on an island and one of its wheels struck the ground, causing the aircraft to nose dive into the Moses Lake Mud Flats & Sand Dunes.

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Sheriff's officials say the pilot and lone occupant of the plane, 24-year-old Ty Svancara of Moses Lake, walked away from the crash without injury.

The Sheriff's Office says the plane did not catch fire upon or after impact, and the incident is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.