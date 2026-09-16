Crews Responding To Two-Alarm Brushfire Along Tarpiscan Road Near Malaga

Crews are rushing to the scene of a brushfire near Tarpiscan Road in the Malaga area this afternoon.

The blaze was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. and has already blackened approximately 25 acres and prompted a second-alarm for additional firefighting resources.

According to RiverCom dispatch, the fire is burning just to the southeast of Malaga around milepost 1 on Tarpiscan Road.

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Arriving personnel said the flames were located at the base of a hillside and were in the process of racing up the slope.

Firefighters with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department are already on scene and crews from other area agencies are expected to arrive soon.

This is an emergent situation and more details will be posted as they become available.