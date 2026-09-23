Washington State Patrol Issues Alert For Missing Indigenous Teenager In Grant County

Police in Grant County have issued an alert for a missing Indigenous teenager.

On Tuesday, a Missing Indigenous Person Advisory was issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Grant County Sheriff's Office for 16-year-old Kioni Oman.

Authorities say Oman has not been seen or heard from since the evening of Sept. 17, when she was last known to be in the area of State Route 283 just outside Ephrata.

Investigators believe Oman may have been on her way to either Soap Lake or Winchester.

She is described as being Native American, standing 5'4" tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials did not specify any articles of clothing Oman was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Oman's current whereabouts or who thinks they might have seen her since the night of Sept. 17 is being asked to contact law enforcement by calling 9-1-1.