Quincy Home Damaged By Fire, Leaving Six Residents Displaced

A Quincy residence has heavy damage following a Monday evening fire.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 3 say crews responded to the blaze on Fifth Avenue Southeast at around 7:20 p.m., and arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the front and rear of the single-wide mobile home.

Crews had the flames knocked down within 20 minutes, but the home sustained heavy damages which rendered it as uninhabitable.

The home's six residents were all able to safely evacuate shortly after the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

District 3 Chief David Durfee says the fire sparked inside the home but its exact cause is still under investigation.