15-Year-Old Boy Dead After Police Attempt To Serve Arrest Warrant Near Cle Elum

A teenage boy is dead after police in Kittitas County say they attempted to arrest him on Monday morning.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it began when juvenile court officials in neighboring King County asked for assistance with the execution of an arrest warrant for the 15-year-old who was known to be staying at a residence near Big Creek Road in the Cle Elum area.

Deputies say they attempted to serve the warrant at around 11 a.m. but the boy was apparently uncompliant and remained inside the home.

After obtaining the necessary search warrant to enter the residence, members of the Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team, including trained crisis negotiators, attempted to establish contact with the teen from outside the home several hours later, but were unsuccessful.

Finally, at around 2:30 p.m., deputies and members of the Tactical Response Team forcibly entered the home and discovered the boy deceased inside.

Although investigators did not specify how the boy might have died, it's assumed that he took his own life, as authorities say no law enforcement officials at the scene discharged their weapons during the incident.

The Washington State Patrol is now conducting an independent review of the incident.

In a statement issued late Monday, Sheriff's officials called the boy's death "a tragedy," and extended their thoughts to "his family and everyone affected" by his loss.