Two of Washington's 16 major mountain passes are now closed for the winter season.

On Wednesday, officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) released a statement detailing that State Route 410 (SR-410) over Chinook Pass and State Route 123 (SR-123) over Cayuse Pass have both been put to bed until next spring.

Both passes traverse portions of the paved terrain within Mount Rainier National Park, and this year's official closure date of Nov. 18 marks their latest seasonal closure since 2019.

The closure impacts a 17-mile stretch of SR-410 over Chinook Pass from Crystal Mountain Boulevard (milepost 57) east to Morse Creek (milepost 74), while all of SR-123 is now shut down.

Chinook and Cayuse close annually per an agreement between the DOT and the National Park Service due to increased avalanche risks, limited access for emergency response, and minimal snow storage - all of which can make safe travel and maintenance challenging.

The passes typically re-open around Memorial Day Weekend in the spring.

The latest closing date in the history of Chinook Pass is Dec. 18, 1974, while the latest Cayuse Pass has ever closed is Jan. 8, 1980.

For a detailed look at all of the previous closing and opening dates for both passes, click here.

Chinook and Cayuse are among four of the state's passes which annually close during the winter months, with Rainy and Washington Passes (North Cascades Highway) over State Route 20 being the others.

DOT spokesperson Summer Derry says weather and road conditions over Rainy and Washington Passes have been fair in recent weeks, and maintenance crews are keeping an eye to any changing conditions which could warrant their seasonal closure on a week-by-week basis.