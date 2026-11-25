A Chelan County man will serve 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The 240-month sentence was handed down to 47-year-old Kenneth Albert Dykes of Peshastin by Judge Robert Jourdan in Chelan County Superior Court on Monday.

Dykes' term stems from his jury trial conviction in September on 10 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Dykes was arrested in 2022, following a search of his residence that turned up nearly 2,200 images of child pornography.

The search happened two years after investigators with Homeland Security received information that a Peshastin area resident had been exchanging child pornography through a website which has since ceased its operations.

Investigators say Dykes accessed the site using software that enables anonymous online communication.

In imposing the sentence, Jourdan said he found "compelling reasons" that it be exceptional in nature, in going well beyond the standard range of up to 102 months.

Jourdan ordered Dykes' sentence to be scheduled in such a way that its terms run consecutively instead of concurrently, which is a more standard practice for most courts.

The trial and eventual sentencing occurred following several formal written protests to the court by Dykes, who claimed his arrest and incarceration for the crimes were in violation of his civil rights.