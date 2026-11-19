Authorities in Kittitas County are asking for the public's assistance in locating an escaped farm animal that could be carrying an infectious disease.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the goat got loose earlier this week from a property in the 600 block of Strande Road a few miles southwest of Ellensburg.

Sheriff's officials say the animal was part of a small herd which has members known to be infected with caprine arthritis and encephalitis (CAE).

Biologists say CAE is a permanent condition caused by a viral infection that can lead to a progressive illness in goats and sheep and easily spread between them, but does not infect humans.

The Sheriff's Office says the goat was one of numerous animals that were voluntarily surrendered to authorities after their owners reported they could no longer adequately care for them.

Officials are advising anyone who finds the goat to keep it far removed from any other goats or sheep they might already have, and prevent it from accessing any means of shared housing, feeding, or watering.

Anyone who believes they might have seen the missing goat or discovers it on their property is being asked to contact Cpl. Beau Hazzard or Cpl. Tyler Harris the Sheriff's Office at 509-925-8534.