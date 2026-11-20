One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Thursday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 10:15 p.m. on State Route 173 about four miles west of Bridgeport, when an SUV driven by 18-year-old Jatnelle Gomez-Hernandez of Bridgeport lost control, went off the roadway, struck and embankment, and rolled - coming to rest on its roof in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Gomez-Hernandez sustained unspecified injuries in the crash and was transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster for treatment.

Troopers say Gomez-Hernandez was intoxicated when the accident occurred, and has been cited for DUI.

The wreck blocked traffic on the highway for several hours.