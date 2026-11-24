An Adams County man is facing charges, after police say he illegally discharged a firearm in a rural area near Othello.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded after reports of gunshots being fired in the 800 block of State Route 24.

They arrived at the scene to learn from witnesses that 28-year-old Efren Altamirano had fired a handgun into the air multiple times.

Altamirano was initially detained at the scene, and a subsequent search of his person uncovered the gun he had allegedly used, as well as illegal narcotics.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail for the unlawful discharge and possession of a firearm, and drug possession.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say Altamirano admitted to firing the shots when questioned.

He is now out of police custody, after posting bond and is awaiting an appearance in Adams County Superior Court.