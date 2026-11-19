Three people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Okanogan County on Wednesday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 (US-97) about six miles south of Okanogan when a pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Star B. Montgomery of Omak rear-ended a sedan driven by 52-year-old Richard O. Timentwa of Malott.

Timentwa and a 16-year-old female passenger in his vehicle both suffered injuries and were transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak for treatment, while Montgomery sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A 14-year-old female passenger in Montgomery's vehicle escaped the crash without injuries.

Troopers say Timentwa had slowed to make a left-hand turn off the highway when Montgomery struck his vehicle from behind.

A report from the State Patrol indicates that Montgomery caused the collision by following too closely, but made no reference to any citation being issued.

The wreck snarled traffic on US-97 for several hours as crews removed the vehicles and investigators worked the scene.