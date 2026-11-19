The City of Chelan is soliciting public feedback for the updating of its Airport Layout Plan.

City officials say the Plan is an important part of their efforts to evaluate the Lake Chelan Airport's current and future needs.

The Plan will also provide a review of safety and design standards put forth by the Federal Aviation Administration, and explore long-term development opportunities.

The City says community feedback will assist in guiding the process and ensure that the Airport continues its best modes of serving residents, businesses, visitors, and other airport users in the years ahead.

In streamlining the feedback process, the City has initiated a survey that will allow residents and other interested parties to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the Plan.

You can participate in taking the survey by clicking here.