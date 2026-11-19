Three people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:10 p.m. on State Route 173 about three miles west of Bridgeport, when a sedan driven by 51-year-old Elena Martin-Perez of Bridgeport crossed the center line and struck an oncoming sedan driven by 57-year-old Ramon Dasabeltra, also of Bridgeport.

Martin-Perez and a 13-year-old male passenger in her vehicle both sustained injuries in the crash and were transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster for treatment, while Dasabeltra suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Troopers say intoxicants did not play a role in the collision, which remains under investigation and blocked traffic on the highway for a number of hours.