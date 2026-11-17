The Ellensburg City Council is considering whether to extend its contract with Flock, the company known for providing municipalities and governments with automated license plate reading cameras.

The City says it currently has 13 Flock cameras located on several of its roadways leading in and out of town.

Council members say if they do decide to retain the city's Flock camera array, there are several changes being considered to its current contract, including a 21-day limit on data retention, and the discontinuance of facial recognition services and monthly audits.

Police in Ellensburg and Kittitas County say the cameras have already helped them make arrests in connection to an attempted kidnapping case, along with several vehicle thefts, burglaries, and other crimes.

The Council is considering a new two-year agreement with Flock.

They're expected to make a decision on the matter sometime soon.