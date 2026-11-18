The City of Leavenworth is looking to fill a vacancy on its City Council.

The City announced today that it is now accepting applications for Council Position No. 1, which was previously held by Travis McMaster.

The City has 90 days to appoint a new Council member to the position.

All qualified applicants must currently reside, and have resided within the Leavenworth city limits for at least one year and be a registered to vote in Washington State.

The applicant who is eventually selected to fill the position will do so through the remainder of its current term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2027.

Residents are encouraged to apply by submitting a letter of interest outlining their relevant skills and qualifications, along with a completed application and questionnaire by no later than 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2026 to the following address:

City of Leavenworth

Attn: Andrea Fischer

700 Hwy 2 | PO Box 287

Leavenworth, WA 98826