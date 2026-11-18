The estimated date for the re-opening of a busy overpass in the Moses Lake area has been pushed back.

This week, officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) said the re-opening of the span over Interstate-90 linking Hansen Road with Exit 174 will be delayed by roughly two weeks - from late January to mid-February, 2027.

The DOT says the delays are being caused by a manufacturing issue involving the girders being used for the new overpass structure.

Crews had originally been scheduled to install the girders earlier this month, but will now be setting them in place over the next few weeks.

The heavily-traveled overpass has been closed since January, after an inspection revealed extensive weathering and damages to its structural integrity.

The DOT initially assumed it would repair the damaged overpass but ultimately decided that a full replacement of the structure would be in the best interest of both the agency and the driving public.

The project is expected to cost between $15-$17 million.