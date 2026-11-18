Authorities in Okanogan County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident near the town of Okanogan last weekend.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 on State Route 215 (Elmway Street) near Nolan Road, where deputies responded and found a deceased person with injuries consistent with being struck by a car.

Investigators are now seeking any video surveillance footage from the vicinity that was taken during the approximate time of the incident, including from doorbell or dash cameras belonging to private citizens or businesses.

Police haven't said if they possess any information regarding the suspect driver or their vehicle, and have also yet to release any identifying details about the victim.

The Sheriff's Office is receiving investigative assistance in the case from the Washington State Patrol, Omak Police Department, and Colville Tribal Police Department.