Traffic is flowing again on a major highway in Grant County, following a single-vehicle accident that blocked the roadway on Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 1:40 p.m. on State Route 24 about 15 miles southwest of Othello, when a semi-truck driven by 35-year-old Octavio Santovo of Othello lost control and tipped, coming to rest in the middle of the highway.

Troopers say Santovo escaped the crash without injury, but was to blame for causing the accident.

He was issued a citation for distracted driving.

Traffic on the highway was slowed for several hours while crews removed the semi and accident investigators worked the scene.