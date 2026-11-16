Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connected to a recent retail theft in Othello.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the crime occurred at a convenience store in the 2000 block of West Bench Road, but they did not give a specific date or time when it happened.

One of three suspects captured on video surveillance being sought in connection to a theft of alcohol at a convenience store in Othello (photo credit: Adams Co. Sheriff's Office) One of three suspects captured on video surveillance being sought in connection to a theft of alcohol at a convenience store in Othello (photo credit: Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the trio made off with a large amount of alcohol without paying and used a dark-colored mini van to flee from the store.

Although its license plate was unreadable, the van was captured on video surveillance footage, as were two of the suspects, although only one of their faces was in clear view of the camera.

Video surveillance image of a suspect vehicle connected to a reported theft at an Othello convenience store (photo credit: Adams Co. Sheriff's Office) Video surveillance image of a suspect vehicle connected to a reported theft at an Othello convenience store (photo credit: Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding the suspects, their current whereabouts, their alleged crimes, or the vehicle involved in the incident is being asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office.