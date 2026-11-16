Police Seek Suspects Connected To Theft At Othello Convenience Store
Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connected to a recent retail theft in Othello.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the crime occurred at a convenience store in the 2000 block of West Bench Road, but they did not give a specific date or time when it happened.
Investigators say the trio made off with a large amount of alcohol without paying and used a dark-colored mini van to flee from the store.
Although its license plate was unreadable, the van was captured on video surveillance footage, as were two of the suspects, although only one of their faces was in clear view of the camera.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects, their current whereabouts, their alleged crimes, or the vehicle involved in the incident is being asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby