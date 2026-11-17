A North Central Washington man has died in Oregon, after being shot in the Portland area last week.

Authorities say 32-year-old Dakota Wallace-White was shot on Nov. 10 at around 11:20 p.m. as he walked in the 800 block of Naito Parkway in the city's Old Town neighborhood.

Wallace-White was rushed to a local hospital, where he remained with critical injuries until passing away on Saturday (Nov. 14).

Police quickly identified a suspect in the shooting and arrested 34-year-old Kurtis M. DeTemple of Portland near the town of Gladstone in Clackamas County early the same day.

DeTemple was originally booked into jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, but the death of Wallace-White's prompted the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to upgrade his charges to second-degree murder, as well as the unlawful use and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police have released no further details about the shooting, including what might have predicated the incident or why Wallace-White was in the Portland area when the shooting occurred.