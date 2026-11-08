Resident Injured, Dog Killed In Moses Lake House Fire

One person has injuries and a pet dog is dead, following a fire that also completely destroyed a Moses Lake residence early Sunday morning.

The Moses Lake Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze in the 3000 block of Road H Northeast at around 4 a.m., and arrived to find the mobile home fully involved.

It took firefighters roughly 45 minutes to completely knock down the flames, but they were able to prevent them from spreading to an adjacent storage shed and several other outbuildings.

Officials say the home is a total loss and was rendered completely uninhabitable, while its lone occupant sustained minor injuries in escaping the fire.

The occupant was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while their pet dog perished in the flames.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown and remains under investigation.