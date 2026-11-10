Moses Lake Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vehicle After Threatening Owner With Knife

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he damaged another man's property and threatened him with a knife last weekend.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Grape Drive Northeast at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

After arriving at the scene, police say they used video surveillance footage and other evidence to establish that 35-year-old Giovanni Alexander Powell of Moses Lake had slashed the tires of a vehicle in the complex's parking lot and threatened the vehicle's owner with violence.

Investigators say Powell stole another vehicle by threatening to injure the same man with a knife if he didn't surrender the keys.

Detectives say Powell's actions stemmed from an ownership dispute over the vehicle he drove away from the scene.

Powell was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for first-degree robbery, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree theft, malicious mischief, and an outstanding department of corrections warrant.