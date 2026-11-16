One person has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Friday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 6:25 p.m. on State Route 243 near Desert Aire, when a sedan driven by 23-year-old Mateo Francisco of Mattawa struck an SUV driven by 29-year-old Maritza Mendoza-Rodriguez, also of Mattawa.

Francisco sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was treated at the scene, while Mendoza-Rodriguez was uninjured.

Troopers say Francisco caused the accident by failing to yield the right-of-way when attempting a left-hand turn off the highway onto Desert Aire Drive, and was also intoxicated when the crash occurred.

He was cited for DUI and failure to yield.

The accident blocked traffic on the highway for several hours.