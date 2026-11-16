Traffic is back to normal on a major roadway near the Canadian Border in Okanogan County, after being blocked for hours due to a two-vehicle collision late Saturday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about a mile south of Oroville, when a sedan driven by 54-year-old Rosalino Clemente of Oroville crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer truck driven by 55-year-old Matthew Reid of Lake Country, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither driver was injured in the collision, which troopers say was caused by Clemente being intoxicated while at the wheel.

She was cited for DUI and booked into jail.

The crash snarled traffic at the U.S./Canadian Border well into the evening hours on Saturday.