SR-28 In East Wenatchee To Temporarily Close As Crews Install Bridge Truss Across Highway

Commuters in East Wenatchee might need to use an alternative route in the days ahead due to the temporary closure of a major roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says State Route 28 (SR-28) will be shutdown between 9th Street Northeast and 5th Street Northeast for roughly 12 hours, from 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

DOT officials say the closure is necessary so crews can establish a bridge truss across the highway.

The City of East Wenatchee says the truss is part of an ongoing project to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and access from the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and the T.W. Clark Pipeline Bridge.

City officials are calling this phase of the project a "major milestone" in establishing a safer connection for people walking and biking to and from East Wenatchee.

During the temporary closure, a signed detour will be in place to guide vehicle traffic around the affected area.

Both the DOT and the City are encouraging motorists to allow for additional travel time when using the detour.

Access to homes and businesses in the impacted zone will be allowed during the closure, which will apply to all through traffic.