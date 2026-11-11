Ellensburg Man Injured After Crash Resulting From Unsafe Pass Near Blewett Pass

One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 97 a few miles north of the Blewett Pass summit when a sedan driven by 35-year-old Colton J. Lahaie of Ellensburg lost control, went off the roadway, and went down an embankment, striking several trees in the process.

Lahaie sustained unspecified injuries in the accident and was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

A report from the State Patrol indicates Lahaie caused the crash by passing another vehicle on a blind curve in a no-passing zone, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

Troopers say Lahaie was issued a citation for making an unsafe pass.

The wreck slowed traffic on the highway for a number of hours as crews retrieved Lahaie's vehicle and investigators worked the scene.