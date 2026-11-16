Police in Okanogan County are looking for a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident near the town of Okanogan over the weekend.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of State Route 215 and Nolan Road in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Upon their arrival at the scene, deputies discovered one person deceased at the scene who was later identified as having been a pedestrian that was struck by a passing vehicle.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that the driver who hit the pedestrian fled from the scene without stopping.

Investigators are now attempting to locate the driver and the vehicle involved in the fatal collision, but have not released any information regarding either.

Officials have also not released any further details about the incident, including any identifying information about the victim.

The Sheriff's Office is receiving investigative assistance from the Washington State Patrol, Omak Police Department, and Colville Tribal Police Department.