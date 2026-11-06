East Wenatchee Convict To Face Vehicular Homicide Charges For Crash That Killed Othello Woman

An East Wenatchee man has been arrested in connection to a two-vehicle accident in Grant County that killed an Adams County woman five years ago.

Authorities say 48-year-old Christopher Raymond Zufall was arrested Thursday and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence or recklessness.

Zufall's charges stem from a head-on collision on North Frontage Road near Road D Northeast in Moses Lake on June 13, 2021 that killed 74-year-old Rosario Ramos Dominguez of Othello.

Prosecutors say Zufall was distracted by the controls on his car radio and passengers inside his vehicle, and was traveling at a speed well above the posted limit while under the influence of methamphetamine when the crash occurred.

Although toxicological testing on Zufall's blood was completed in August, 2022, a motion seeking a warrant for his arrest was not filed until last month, likely due to his incarceration at a Washington State correctional facility for an unrelated offense.

Zufall's bail has been established at $100,000.

He is facing the possibility of life in prison and a $50,000 fine if eventually convicted.

Zufall had only recently been released from prison after serving a 57-month term for possessing a stolen vehicle in Douglas County in 2022.

His criminal record also includes convictions for burglary and bail jumping.